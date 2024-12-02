Avarda, Aiia to improve digital payment experience

Powered by Mastercard’s global Open Banking platform, Avarda provides online shoppers with an improved checkout experience. Both Avarda and Aiia see a good opportunity for Open Banking to improve the customer experience and further increase conversion rates. The Pay by Bank solution has already been kicked off in the Finland-based ecommerce landscape with great results and is set to be further expanded across the Nordic region during 2022.

Furthermore, Aiia will imrprove Avarda’s white-labeled Buy Now, Pay Later solution based on account-to-account payments. With Aiia´s Open Banking capabilities in place, the consumer will not be redirected to any external banking login, which will ensure higher conversion rates and a better payment experience for the customer, the official press release states.