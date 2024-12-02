Avantware enters latvian e-invoicing market

Avantware has created a full package of services for payment system clients in Latvia. According to the company, its products will simplify issuing an online invoice and paying it significantly. Automatizing this process brings benefits to all sides, product and service providers receive instant payments from their clients, and customers can instantly pay their bill in a couple of clicks.

More than that, Avantware developers outline that its user interface is intuitive, and all payments are being automated, which saves both time and money, so transaction processing speed is much higher than that of any bank. You only need your customers’ e-mail address or mobile number to automatically invoice them via e-mail or SMS.

Avantware clients don’t need to open a special account: all payments are made from the customer’s bank card account, and the money gets transferred to service provider’s account opened in any latvian bank.

In addition, Avantware provides a Merchant Dashboard to its clients, that allows to generate, send and manage invoices.