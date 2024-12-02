Avaloq Ventures becomes independent and renames to FiveT Fintech 

The Avaloq Ventures Fund offers investors early access to players in the financial sector. Avaloq and Avaloq Ventures agreed to spin off Avaloq Ventures, the fund's investment advisor, as an independent company independent of the Avaloq Group named FiveT Fintech.

The venture capital specialist remains an integral part of Avaloq's ecosystem strategy. This change of ownership will not affect the strategic direction of the fund and Avaloq will maintain its long-term interests and stake in Avaloq Ventures.