Autosoft Dynamics gains banking solution deal in Afghanistan

Pakistan-based Autosoft is a supplier of Autobanker to NBP for the bank’s domestic operations. Its solution was chosen for the new project in a competitive tender, in which other contenders participated: Colvir Software Solutions, Craft Silicon, ICS Financial Systems, Oracle FSS and Virmati.

The vendor will support core processing, corporate and consumer financing, trade services, treasury management, and RTGS STP integration with Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank and regulator, at NBP Afghanistan.