Australia-based Zip confirms plans to go crypto

Zip’s share price has been taking a zip down in the past 24 hours on the back of some typically bearish UBS forecasting analysis, so finding fresh ways to power growth might not be a bad idea. That’s not to say it’ll give Z1P’s meme-loving fanbase cause for excitement any time soon, although you never know.

The company’s co-founder told Reuters that trading in crypto through the use of a native Zip digital wallet was one of the most sought-after features from its users. Also, a broader range of products, such as budgeting tools for Zip users, was likely to be launched first in Australia, given the fact around 30% of adults have a BNPL account.