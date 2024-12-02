Atomic raises USD 25 mln





The company aims to make investing and wealth-building accessible to everyone. According to Atomic, fintech firms and banks can now introduce investing experience in a matter of weeks without the burden of expertise through its services.

Atomic has already collaborated with fintech platforms like Upside. Through the API of Atomic, Upside established a comprehensive wealth management offering.

Through its investing API, Atomic is planning to offer investment solutions to the companies operating in the global investing ecosystem.