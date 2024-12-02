Athelios takes over asset manager Advertum

Athelios Vermögensatelier will take over 100% of the shares in Advertum Vermögensmanagement with retroactive effect from 1 January 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. As part of the Athelios Group, Advertum will continue to exist as an independent company and brand. Athelios' aim is to build a bank-independent asset manager who is characterised by a high degree of digitisation and automation.

According to an Athelios representative, the group wants to provide support at the level of the management and supervisory bodies and, if required, also directly in individual projects. This begins with regulatory issues, through the recruitment of specialists and executives, the development of new business areas and investments in the IT infrastructure, right through to add-on acquisitions and the development of new customer groups.