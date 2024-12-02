Askari Bank chooses SAS to accelerate digitisation





By using Governance & Compliance Manager (SAS GCM) Solutions from SAS, the bank aims to caddress changing regulatory requirements, and ensure greater efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in performance.

The collaboration between Askari Bank and SAS was facilitated by The Risk Advisor (TRA), an independent global risk management consultancy, having a presence in Pakistan, that provides intelligence, investigations, and security services.

Askari Bank caters to the commercial banking service industry of Pakistan. As customers become comfortable with digitisation of banking services resulting in new regulations, the bank aims to overcome the challenge of achieving transparency across its operational risk and compliance environment specially Enterprise Compliance Risk Management area and offer more visibility to the leadership. Streamlining processes through a single platform that can automate workflows, record, disseminate, follow-up, and consolidate results is another priority to ensure team members are more collaborative and connected.

SAS Governance & Compliance Manager (SAS GCM) Solutions are designed to create a risk and compliance awareness culture within banks. SAS also offers solutions which include a mix of asset and liability management, credit risk management, risk governance, insurance risk management, and scenario-based analysis to identify opportunities and challenges within business operations. All these solutions work together to offer banks a holistic view of their risk and compliance processes.