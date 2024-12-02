Ascenda expands its partnership with OCBC





Following this collaboration, the comprehensive premium rewards proposition is set to improve OCDC’s credit card capabilities and products, while underpinning its aim to boost acquisitions and its development process.

The Travel services that will be implemented with the OCBC platform will provide card members with a simple, secure, and efficient digital experience for booking flights, car rentals, as well as hotel stays by using OCBC’s reward currencies. Ascenda will allow the bank to introduce valuable new redemption options.

Customers will be able to transfer their rewards currencies into 8 new major airlines and hotel partner programmes by using the bank’s points exchange portal STACK. The rewards proposition will be used to attract new customers for the bank, as well as to engage and retain with its future and already existing clients. In addition, OCBC will be given the possibility to use the expanded access of Ascenda’s global network of partners. This will allow the bank to offer its customer base more product choices, possibilities, and offerings, as well as an overall improved and more secure digital rewards experience.

The new proposition is currently available to OCDC clients that hold Travel$, OCBC$, or Voyage Miles rewards balances.





Ascenda’s recent product launches and collaborations

Rewards technology provider Ascenda had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas internationally.

In May 2023, HSBC announced the launch of its new TravelOne credit card, in partnership with Mastercard and designed with both the Mastercard Reward System and Ascenda. The new credit card was developed for customers that travel often, offering them improved flexibility, convenience, as well as security.

The HSBC TravelOne provided clients with an easy reward redemption experience, with a wide range of airlines from around the world, as well as hotel partners. Customers were given the possibility to access them while using the HSBC Singapore mobile application.

Earlier in April 2023, Accor partnered with CBA and BNZ in order to provide benefits for members of ALL. The program was designed with the incorporation of Ascenda’s services and expertise, which enabled premium rewards infrastructure for financial solutions firms and brands across the globe.

The Accor Live Limitless (ALL) represents a free lifestyle loyalty programme offered by Accor, and its customers were given the capability to transfer their CommBank Awards and the BNZ Rewards points into the ALL Reward points, to redeem their balance for their next holiday, as well as to unlock tickets to concerts, sporting events, or shows.



