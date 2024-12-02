Arvato Financial Solutions invests in tech company solarisBank

Arvato Financial Solutions is spearheading the financing round for the international rollout of the banking platform. In total, solarisBank has raised EUR 26.3 million in this investment round. The Bertelsmann financial services provider subsidiary offers solutions for management of customer relationships and payment flows.

solarisBank has a banking platform for fintech companies, established digital companies and banks, and since March 2016 a full banking license. Through this investment, Arvato Financial Solutions will be able to offer its clients new solutions, such as longterm financing opportunities. In addition, Arvato Financial Solutions also acts as a business enabler for fintech and technology companies and can contribute its service portfolio to the solarisBank network.

Arvato Financial Solutions focuses on minimising default rates in the business initiation phase and during the collection process. As a result, its services also include optimising the selection of payment types internationally. As a financial solutions provider, Arvato Financial Solutions manages around 10,000 customers, specialising in the retail/ecommerce, telecommunications, insurance, banking and healthcare sectors.