Arf launches cross-border payment network

Arf works on a fiat-to-fiat basis and is currently operating in around 60 countries across the globe, allowing for real-time transfers. The company developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC, so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding.

Arf’s representatives also added that they are happy to be a player in enabling the cross-border payments industry to compliantly benefit from the blockchain and digital assets. The international money transfer sector is changing and adapting all the time. They see this as animprovement in global payments.