ANZ to launch mobile wallet within its banking app

Host card emulation (HCE) specialist, Bell ID is enabling the launch of ANZ New Zealand’s upgraded goMoney mobile app, which is set to feature a cloud-based HCE near field communication (NFC) mobile wallet.

The wallet will be yet another enhancement to ANZ goMoney and will enable customers to make contactless payments with one tap of their Android smartphones. The wallet will be available to around 120,000 customers at launch.

Using host card emulation technology, the wallet will feature enhanced encryption technology to protect customers’ financial information.