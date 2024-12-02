Anorak and open banking app Snoop team up for life insurance services

The insurance company will integrate its protection software into the Snoop open banking app, which uses machine-learning and data-driven insights to assist with its users’ financial decisions, such as bills and spending habits. Thus, Anorak’s life insurance platform will provide Snoop customers with regulated protection advice.

Furthermore, the Snoop platform incorporates Decision Tech's energy, which is mobile and broadband comparison technology, alongside insights and suggestions for smarter spending (known as ‘Snoops') at over 1,000 merchants and retailers.