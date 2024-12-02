Anachron forms connection with FACe Spanish Government e-invoicing network

FACe is the general entry point for electronic invoices submitted to the attention of the Spanish government and its associated agencies and departments. This new connection makes it possible for all Anachron customers to automate the submission of invoices via FACe, eliminating the need for manual submission by the portal website itself. The service is now available for all Anachron and InvoicePortal customers.

E-invoicing is mandatory for all enterprises wishing to conduct business with the Spanish Public Administration and related invoices must adhere to the regulations and specifications of the Factura-e formatting standard.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, Anachron has unveiled the opening of its first US office in Midtown New York.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.