Anachron and Order2Cash e-Invoicing solutions approved as Certified PEPPOL Access Points

OpenPEPPOL is a non-profit international association that consists of both public and private sector members and operates under Belgian law, AISBL. The aim of the PEPPOL project to simplify electronic procurement across European borders by developing technology standards that can be implemented across all governments within the region.

Its overall objective is to enable businesses to communicate electronically with any European government institution in the procurement process, increasing efficiencies and reducing costs.

A PEPPOL Access Point (AP) can be considered as a ‘gateway’ or ‘bridge’ between the open PEPPOL community and local eprocurement communites or solutions. Through these access points, businesses can transfer documents, such as orders and invoices, over project’s infastructure. You can read more details about the company here.