AltPay extends financial solutions through ONPEX

The partnership will enable AltPay to offer affordable payments solution to its existing customers, while helping the EMI to achieve its growth plans for 2020 and beyond.

This new collaboration will allow AltPay to provide its customers with an improved selection of financial services, being fully facilitated and provided by ONPEX. These include; cross-border SWIFT and European SEPA payments, as well as access to multi-currency IBAN account issuing. As a result, AltPay’s customers will be able to trade across borders, transact and receive funds in up to 25 currencies globally.

AltPay provides SMEs from various industries with alternative solutions to classical banking and payment services. To integrate these new solutions into its current product offering, the company will be making use of ONPEX’ API-driven modular platform. This approach allows AltPay to build its own financial services by picking and choosing the financial features needed.

Through API-connectivity, AltPay can integrate the selected features into its existing infrastructure and offer these services to its customer base.

Before working with ONPEX, AltPay faced the challenge of finding cost-efficient and reliable suppliers that would help integrate services necessary to its infrastructure and product offering. With ONPEX, it has found a partner with a scalable and modular platform that provides the necessary means to expand the EMI’s business.







