Alliant Credit Union improves deposit account opening process

Alliant allows new members to open and fund the accounts they need quicker, reportedly. Alliant focused on three distinct areas when improving the account opening process:

Simplicity

As a credit union, each customer that wants to open an account at Alliant needs to be part of a qualifying organisation or community to be eligible for membership. The Alliant team found that membership eligibility during the online application was confusing to new many members. As a result, the new application flow was simplified to better explain membership qualifications.

Alliant started with a new application for its two most popular deposit accounts, high-rate checking, and high-rate savings. It will add other deposit accounts to the application, including certificates, kids’ savings, and teen checking in the near term.

Speed

Members want the account opening process to be quick. To improve the experience, Alliant incorporated the latest technology to make the application quicker to complete. Alliant engineers expect to cut the application time by more than half from the previous application.

Security

Alliant reportedly utilised the latest technology for quick identity verification. Manual reviews of applications will be reduced because of these new, behind-the-scenes tools, according to the official press release.