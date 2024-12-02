Alibaba to boost B2B commerce play in India

Some of the local players in this space include India MART and scores of startups including Moglix, mSupply.com and Ofbusiness, besides Amazon Business.

IDFC Bank has come on board as the main partner to provide cross-border banking services to sellers and offer to them banking solutions. While IDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be lending to these sellers, majority of the working capital support for merchants will be routed through Aditya Birla Finance.

Alibaba.com India E-commerce, the entity which runs the B2B marketplace business in India has been registering profits for the last three years though its sales have slipped starting last year.

Alibaba has been operating in India since 2007 and the online retailer claims its marketplace had 4.46 million registered Indian buyers and sellers at end of 2014.