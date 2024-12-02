Aktia makes Google Pay available to its customers

In the future, Aktia’s customers can turn their Android smart devices into payment instruments by starting to use Google Pay. Aktia’s customers can use Google Pay service to pay on terminals that accept contactless payments and in applications and online stores. Via Google Pay users can make purchases by connecting a debit or credit card to the application. In addition, Google Pay works with the help of a secured and encrypted virtual card number so the customer’s actual card information stays secure.

Aktia argued that mobile payments are becoming their own payment system as mobile technologies develop. They will gain in popularity in the next coming years, and according to an internal survey, 16% is going to start using mobile payment this year, but there is even more potential. The popularity of new digital solutions can increase very quickly, and bank representatives stated that they naturally want to be at the forefront of answering this need.