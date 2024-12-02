Airtel and Axis Bank partner to accelerate digital payments adoption in India





In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, Airtel and Axis Bank plan to bring to market a range of financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel’s customers. These will include co-branded credit card with industry leading benefits, pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offerings, and many more.

The partnership was kicked-off with the launch of ‘Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card’ that will offer a host of benefits such as cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers, and complimentary services to Airtel customers.

This credit card will be exclusively available for eligible Airtel customers through a digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.

Additionally, Axis Bank will leverage Airtel’s suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform – Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking, and virtual contact center solutions, to improve digital capabilities. Axis Bank will also use various cyber security services from Airtel.