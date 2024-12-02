agentOS receives FCA approval to offer Open Banking to letting agents





Through Open Banking, agentOS will allow agents to automate payments and improve the tenant to agent to landlord payment journey, which they say will be help agents reduce the amount of out of hours payment work they are having to do.

Many letting agency owners are in a bind because of the growth of the PRS. As they take on more properties, they have to spend more time dealing with rent payments and contractors' bills, according to propertyreporter.co.uk. According to agentOS, agents who use its Open Banking solution will benefit from a 'more seamless' online banking solution.