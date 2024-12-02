Affirm acquires Sweep to expand beyond point-of-sale lending

In recent news, Affirm raised a USD100 million Series D round, which was partially raised to help the company expand into new product categories outside of lending.

As a result of the deal, Sweep’s current app has been pulled from app stores. Those that already have it installed will still have service for a little bit longer — the exact duration is unknown. However, an updated app is in the works and will be launched later in 2016 under the Affirm banner.

Founded in 2014, Sweep`s product operates as a savings bucket, allowing customers to manage their cash flow timeline, track their bills, and understand how much of their paycheck goes toward those expenses.