Affärsänglarna selects Open Banking APIs from to Nordigen democratise startup investment

Affärsänglarna, which means ‘business angels'’ in Swedish, formed on 1 March 2021 and already has a network of 100 angels. The network plans to reach 1,000 investors by the end of 2021, and they will work together to lift smart startups and scalable business ideas all the way up to the stock exchange list.

Nordigen uses official PSD2-mandated bank APIs that are well-documented and can be included in regulator-enforced standards. Better access to Open Banking data means Affärsänglarna is able to connect with investors and fund more startups. Affärsänglarna’s venture capitalists will also benefit from a secure connection to their Open Banking data, as their bank credentials will not be shared with third parties. With the help of Nordigen, Affärsänglarna will be able to further democratise early-stage investment.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights.