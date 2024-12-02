Adatree partners with Mogo and CMCU





Following this announcement, Adatree, MogoPlus, and the Central Murray Credit Union (CMCU) will combine their suite of solutions and expertise in order to optimise the overall lending experience for both financial institutions, banks, and their customers.

The partnership is expected to integrate Adatree’s Open Banking infrastructure knowledge with MogoPlus’ advanced and secure loan assessment tools and products, in order to address the challenges and difficulties that are faced by the Central Murray Credit Union. Aiming to utilise a cost-effective digital lending tool, CMCU is set to leverage the Loan Serviceability Solution to improve the overall member experiences, as well as provide more efficient lending practices, faster decisioning, and more accurate assessments without the need to expand its workforce.

More information on the partnership

Through the use of the Loan Serviceability Solution, members of the Central Murray Credit Union will have the possibility to access multiple benefits, as well as improve their overall satisfaction with the lending procedure. Customers will also be enabled to experience a secure and efficient digital journey which eliminates the need for manual paperwork and reduces the processing time for loan approvals. In addition, the LSS solution can also be leveraged in order to optimise accessibility, streamline loan processing, and improve overall safety and security.

The Central Murray Credit Union will focus on leveraging new technologies and optimised operational efficiencies through the process of integrating Open Banking data and improved loan assessment technologies. The companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in the ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry at the same time. In addition, the partnership is expected to set a precedent for the broader adoption of CDR data, as well as drive digitalisation in the Australian financial services industry.

The partnership is expected to focus on the transformative potential of collaborative efforts between traditional financial institutions and fintech startups, as well as the acceleration of Open Banking principles adoption around the world. The product launch is expected to provide more efficient solutions through a combination of consented data access and intelligent, secure, and efficient decisioning insights.