ACI Worldwide powers online banking for Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union

Under the terms of the deal, PSFCU selected ACI’s integrated online banking platform for credit unions—WebFederal—to power its online, tablet and mobile banking and bill payment services. ACI’s WebFederal platform provides a user interface in both English and Polish. PSFCU is hosting its application in ACI’s fully compliant data centers, which host banking and payment solutions for more than 4,000 financial institutions, retailers and billers.

PSFCU has 82,000 members and more than USD 1.6 billion in assets.

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 300 of the leading global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks. The company delivers a series of solutions for payment processing; card and merchant management; online banking; mobile, branch and voice banking; fraud detection; trade finance; and electronic bill presentment and payment.