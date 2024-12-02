ABC Finance partners with Uswitch

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to allow business owners to have an efficient proposal process that requires lenders to present their best deals immediately. ABC Finance and Uswitch also intend to present reinforced user privacy by revealing contact details only when a business owner decides to engage with a specific lender. Moreover, to ensure a broad comparison experience, ABC Finance and Uswitch featured Lloyds Bank, Skipton Business Finance, Novuna, and Bibby, among other industry participants.
The tool’s capabilities and features
The tool couples business owners with lenders who correspond to their funding requirements, providing the lender with the information required to conduct an initial lending decision. Lenders then can provide their best deal and win the borrowers’ business. Through this, the two companies aim to reduce the time spent on closing deals by eliminating unnecessary meetings and a laborious negotiation process.
In addition to simplifying the tender process, ABC Finance and Uswitch aim to expand the reach of the tool to a wider audience. By featuring on Uswitch’s platform, businesses have the option to benefit from an efficient and transparent method of comparing invoice finance options. Through this partnership, the two companies underline their joint commitment to enable individuals who need finance with a simplified way of accessing offers from lenders. According to ABC Finance’s officials, by merging their company’s solutions with Uswitch’s reach, they aim to improve how businesses navigate the complex environment of invoice financing.
Moreover, representatives from Uswitch stated that the alliance marks a significant expansion of the company’s comparison portfolio for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), underlining its objective to continually expand and meet the diverse requirements of the company’s audience.
More information about ABC Finance
As a financial institution based in the UK, ABC Finance provides its customers and clients with a secure and convenient suite of services, including business loans, invoice finance, homeowner loans, secure loans, development finance, and commercial mortgages, among others. Launched in 2000, the company is currently fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and aims to enable individuals and businesses to access the whole market and terms through one enquiry.
At the beginning of September 2023, ABC Finance launched
its finance comparison tool which enables business owners to undergo a fast selection process. In addition to reducing time and resources, the tool allows business owners and entrepreneurs to search the market to find the deal that matches their requirements, preferences, and expectations. When developing the tool, ABC Finance focused on how the markets operate and the challenges that exist for companies and businesses.