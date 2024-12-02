ABC Finance partners with Uswitch





Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to allow business owners to have an efficient proposal process that requires lenders to present their best deals immediately. ABC Finance and Uswitch also intend to present reinforced user privacy by revealing contact details only when a business owner decides to engage with a specific lender. Moreover, to ensure a broad comparison experience, ABC Finance and Uswitch featured Lloyds Bank, Skipton Business Finance, Novuna, and Bibby, among other industry participants.











The tool’s capabilities and features

The tool couples business owners with lenders who correspond to their funding requirements, providing the lender with the information required to conduct an initial lending decision. Lenders then can provide their best deal and win the borrowers’ business. Through this, the two companies aim to reduce the time spent on closing deals by eliminating unnecessary meetings and a laborious negotiation process.



In addition to simplifying the tender process, ABC Finance and Uswitch aim to expand the reach of the tool to a wider audience. By featuring on Uswitch’s platform, businesses have the option to benefit from an efficient and transparent method of comparing invoice finance options. Through this partnership, the two companies underline their joint commitment to enable individuals who need finance with a simplified way of accessing offers from lenders. According to ABC Finance’s officials, by merging their company’s solutions with Uswitch’s reach, they aim to improve how businesses navigate the complex environment of invoice financing.



Moreover, representatives from Uswitch stated that the alliance marks a significant expansion of the company’s comparison portfolio for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), underlining its objective to continually expand and meet the diverse requirements of the company’s audience.





More information about ABC Finance