Abacus integrates Salesforce to benefit customers

Users can link expenses related to customers and prospects with revenue, creating a holistic view into relationship profitability. Salesforce Ventures previously invested in Abacus along with existing investors CrunchFund, General Catalyst and others.

Abacus customers can sync their Salesforce Account, Opportunity and Campaign data into custom expense fields, allowing employees to tie expenses to clients and prospects. Combining this data with other contextual expense information, customers can create reports within Abacus to analyse spend per client or campaign by category, department, timeframe or any other important business data point. It will also shine additional light on customer acquisition costs and marketing campaign ROI.

There is an additional benefit of the integration to customers who sync Abacus directly to their accounting software. The Salesforce fields synced into Abacus can be mapped and synced directly in a customer’s accounting platform, in both the cash and accrual-method integrations, which allows for a new level of granularity in reporting without needing to recombine data in a spreadsheet.