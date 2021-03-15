|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ZoodPay launches BNPL solution for the Middle East and Central Asia

Monday 15 March 2021 14:58 CET | News

Switzerland-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider ZoodPay has announced the launch of a cross-border BNPL solution for the Middle East and Central Asia.

Merchants from China, Europe, Russia, and Turkey can open their storefronts, promoting and selling their products to shoppers in new markets, specifically in the following countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Shoppers can purchase products in their local currency with the option of receiving the goods first and paying for them later in either 14 days, or in three to six instalments. Online shoppers in the markets serviced by ZoodPay can purchase products in their local currency, using their own online payment card, while merchants will be reimbursed in EUR.


More: Link


Keywords: ZoodPay, BNPL, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Middle East
