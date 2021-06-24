Zalando, Sephora partner to create online beauty destination for Zalando customers

The partnership brings together Zalando’s customer experience and ecommerce expertise with Sephora’s curated assortment of beauty products from more than 300 brands. Starting in Germany in Q4 2021, the partnership is set to be rolled out to other Zalando markets in 2022.
Sephora operates in 35 countries and 2,000 stores globally, including more than 1,000 in Europe. Zalando provides an assortment of more than 4000 fashion and lifestyle brands to 42 million active customers in 20 markets across Europe, paired with services such as delivery, payments, and returns.
Together, Sephora and Zalando aim to create a new online prestige beauty experience for Zalando customers, connecting Sephora’s curated beauty assortment to the Zalando platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions