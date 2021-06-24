|
Zalando, Sephora partner to create online beauty destination for Zalando customers

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:36 CET | News

Zalando and Sephora have announced that they have entered a strategic partnership to create an online beauty destination for Zalando customers.

The partnership brings together Zalando’s customer experience and ecommerce expertise with Sephora’s curated assortment of beauty products from more than 300 brands. Starting in Germany in Q4 2021, the partnership is set to be rolled out to other Zalando markets in 2022.

Sephora operates in 35 countries and 2,000 stores globally, including more than 1,000 in Europe. Zalando provides an assortment of more than 4000 fashion and lifestyle brands to 42 million active customers in 20 markets across Europe, paired with services such as delivery, payments, and returns.

Together, Sephora and Zalando aim to create a new online prestige beauty experience for Zalando customers, connecting Sephora’s curated beauty assortment to the Zalando platform.


