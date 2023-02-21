WiziShop launches Evolup to make ecommerce more accessible

Evolup allows one to easily create online stores with a professional look. The company's aim is to enable everyone to make a living from their passion.
For example, a Japanese cooking enthusiast can very quickly create an online store selling Japanese cooking accessories without having to invest in product stock and without having to manage orders, customer service, or payments.
What makes Evolup stores different is that sales are not made directly in the store but on another major ecommerce site (such as Amazon, Etsy, Rakuten, or eBay). For each sale, the Evolup store designer receives an affiliate commission.
Evolup is currently one of the only solutions on the market dedicated exclusively to the creation of affiliate stores. Evolup is benefiting from the strong growth of the affiliate marketing market worldwide. This market is estimated to be worth USD 27.8 billion by 2027, as per the press release. Currently, eight out of ten ecommerce brands have an affiliate programme, and for 40% of them, affiliate marketing is their main acquisition channel.
Evolup brings a new solution to the affiliate marketing market by automating a maximum number of operations that were previously manual.
Thanks to its exclusive artificial intelligence, Evolup allows one to:
find a product niche (based on one’s passions);
find a name for one’s affiliate store and automatically configure the domain name;
import products in one click (for example, Amazon Partners, Amazon's affiliate programme is fully integrated into the solution);
synchronise product prices;
rewrite imported product descriptions;
automatically write content;
optimize the SEO of one’s site's pages;
translate one’s store.
