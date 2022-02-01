Wayflyer raises USD 150 mln

It plans to use the funds to double down on its business after a year of growth, with average monthly capital deployments on the platform reaching USD 100 million, up nearly 1,000% on the year before.
The Series B funding values the Ireland-based startup at USD 1.6 billion.
DST Global and QED Investors co-led the all-equity round, with Prosus, Madrone Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan also participating, alongside previous investors Left Lane Capital and Guillaume Pousaz.
Some 65% of Wayflyer’s customers are in the US and North America, with the remainder in Western Europe (mainly the UK) and Australia. The plan is to continue investing both in the technology that Wayflyer uses to evaluate and make loans, and to continue growing its business overall, with more partnerships to serve merchants.
Along with the USD 76 million equity round in May 2021, the startup also secured USD 100 million in debt to provide financing.
