News

Walmart to host a new livestream shopping event on TikTok

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:19 CET | News

Walmart has announced it will return to TikTok to host another livestream shopping event, which will allow viewers to shop the featured products directly in the TikTok app by tapping on product 'pins'.

According to TechCrunch, in December 2020, Walmart partnered with TikTok on the first pilot test of a new livestreamed shopping experience in the US on the video platform. 

The company announced it will return to TikTok to host another livestream shopping event, called the 'Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition,' which will feature TikTok creators and influencers in an hour-long livestream. The event will run on 11 March 2021 at 9 p.m. EST on the Walmart TikTok channel and will see various TikTok creators joining to talk about and demonstrate their favorite items. 

Furthermore, featured brands will include NYX, Maybelline, The Lip Bar, Bliss, Kim Kimble, and Marc Jacobs fragrances. Besides, viewers watching the event will be able shop the products featured directly in the TikTok app by tapping on product 'pins', which allows them to add items to their cart that they can then check out either during or after the event, TechCrunch stated.


Keywords: Walmart, social commerce, online shopping, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

