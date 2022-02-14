|
Waitrose and Deliveroo launch 10 minute delivery service

Monday 14 February 2022 15:35 CET | News

Waitrose has partnered with Deliveroo to benefit from rapid food delivery to its customers.

Shoppers will be able to order from more than 1,000 Waitrose lines via the Deliveroo app for delivery in as little as 10 minutes. The trial starts later in February 2022 when the first ‘Hop’ delivery-only shop, operated in partnership with Waitrose, opens in Bermondsey, UK.

Deliveroo says the speed of service is enabled by its grocery management technology that provides inventory control in real time and eliminates the need to substitute items, in combinations with its existing network of more than 50,000 riders and logistics technology that comes up with the fastest delivery routes.

The news comes after a period in which competition to offer the fastest delivery times has stepped up, both from fast delivery services and major grocers, according to internetretailing.net.


