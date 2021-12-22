|
VibePay integrates with Wix for A2A payments

Wednesday 22 December 2021

UK-based e-wallet platform VibePay has announced that it integrated with Wix, an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services. 

The integration now allows VibePay to use Account-to-Account (A2A) as a payment method at checkout, which means users can get paid on their websites directly into their bank account, without requiring a card. This not only reduces the time of the transaction but also eliminates all fees card issuing companies charge. 

By integrating with Wix, VibePay boasts a great opportunity to support creators and entrepreneurs within the rapidly growing ecommerce ecosystem.

As the VibePay’s CEO mentioned, bringing A2A payments into the platform means instant and secure payments, without needing a credit or a debit card. Moreover, the company is looking to release a new feature that allows customers to switch from different accounts, both personal and business. 


