Users can checkout using Facebook Pay directly on the websites of their favourite businesses

Thursday 2 September 2021 10:20 CET | News

Facebook has started to roll out Facebook Pay as a payment option directly on merchant websites, starting with Shopify sellers in the US.

When someone makes a purchase using Facebook Pay on merchant websites, they’ll be able to directly checkout without having to re-enter payment information. Using Facebook Pay also means they can view their payment history, manage different payment methods, and receive customer support in one place.

According to Facebook’s blog, the card and bank account numbers that people provide will not be used to personalise their experience or inform the ads they see. And, people’s activity, like payments or purchases will not be shared with their friends or to their profile or feed, unless they choose to share it themselves.


