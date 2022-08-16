Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

UNIQLO augments its online and offline shopping services

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:27 CET | News

Japan-based retailer UNIQLO has launched enhancements to its online and offline services to create a better shopping experience.

 

UNIQLO has optimised store and merchandising display at Lee Theatre flagship store to showcase the brand’s quality, offering customers a more convenient in-store shopping experience.

In addition to providing customers with the latest product information and real-time store inventory, the UNIQLO APP allows customers who place their orders before 11 am and choose the nearest UNIQLO store pick-up service to collect their orders as early as the same day for a swift and convenient online shopping experience.

Moreover, the brand also further expands new stores opening including the upcoming Tseung Kwan O Po Lam store and Tsuen Wan store within 2022 to strengthen network with the neighboring communities and deepen the connection of UNIQLO and consumers, as well as upgrading online services to allow customers to shop for apparel anytime, anywhere.

UNIQLO has made enhancements to its online and offline services to create a better shopping experience.

Physical stores play an important part for retailers

Physical stores are one of the used channels for UNIQLO to communicate its brand values directly to consumers, including its apparel design concepts, technology, and craftsmanship. UNIQLO has been listening to customers’ needs and compiles product mixes that suit customer needs of the neighbouring community, delivering shopping experience for customers at each UNIQLO store, according to the press release.

The online flagship store also offers full line-up of special collaborations, making it more accommodating for customers. In order to promote a seamless online and offline shopping experience, the brand will actively increase the number of Live Station broadcasts, allowing customers to receive latest fashion information, new product updates, offers, and promotions anytime, anywhere.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, online shopping, retail, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: UNIQLO
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

UNIQLO

|
Discover all the Company news on UNIQLO and other articles related to UNIQLO in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like