Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The Paypers launches the Fintech for Marketplaces and Platforms Report 2024

Tuesday 28 May 2024 14:45 CET | News

The Paypers has launched the 2024 inaugural edition of the Fintech for Marketplaces and Platforms Report, an analysis of essential ecommerce trends and future perspectives.

The report tackles the constantly evolving ecommerce industry, serving as a source of information for businesses wanting to expand and increase their customer base.

Marketplaces and platforms operating in this space face multiple complexities and increased competitiveness. As the posed challenges include supplier management, payment optimisation, reconciliation, customer experience, loyalty, and regulatory compliance, data and tech must be leveraged to build trust, drive sales, and sustain growth.

The report brings together stakeholders and experts focused on varied aspects of the lifecycles of marketplaces and platforms, including seller onboarding, user verification, fraud prevention, and global payment processing. Furthermore, a key topic included this year is Embedded Finance, which has become an avenue for players within the ecommerce industry to new revenue streams and increased customer loyalty.

Report highlights

Read the report to gain insights into the following key points:

  • An exploration of the evolving marketplace and online platform landscape – from current trends and market insights to future directions;

  • How to optimise payments to expedite growth, with insights related to global payment acceptance, foreign exchange and how to improve the process, digital wallet integration to enhance user experience, and other relevant topics;

  • Embedded Finance and how it contributes to the evolution of ecommerce;

  • Fraud-related challenges and how to address them, whilst driving trust and security;

  • A closeup of ecommerce verticals and their specifics in terms of payment trends and consumer behaviour.

Original research by The Paypers

Apart from informative contributions from industry leaders, the report also includes a desk research piece by The Paypers, which contains a series of infographics focused on marketplaces. These encompass a categorisation of the players based on their geographical presence, their target groups – B2C, B2B, and C2C – and three key verticals: consumer goods and services, gig market and recruiting, and travel and hospitality.

Endorsement partners

The Fintech for Marketplaces and Platforms Report 2024 is endorsed by two leading industry associations: Merchant Risk Council (MRC) and Edgar, Dunn & Company – and our key media partner is Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE).

We invite you to download your free copy HERE and explore the report to stay ahead in this competitive market!

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: report, cross-border payments, paytech, fintech, regtech, ecommerce, merchants, online platform, marketplace, digital onboarding, fraud prevention, payment processing, digitalisation, PSP, FX , payments orchestration, cross-border logistics, cross-border ecommerce, expansion, payin, payout, embedded finance, financial services, lending, treasury, digital wallet, research, B2B payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies:
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like