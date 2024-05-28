The Paypers launches the Fintech for Marketplaces and Platforms Report 2024

An exploration of the evolving marketplace and online platform landscape – from current trends and market insights to future directions;
How to optimise payments to expedite growth, with insights related to global payment acceptance, foreign exchange and how to improve the process, digital wallet integration to enhance user experience, and other relevant topics;
Embedded Finance and how it contributes to the evolution of ecommerce;
Fraud-related challenges and how to address them, whilst driving trust and security;
A closeup of ecommerce verticals and their specifics in terms of payment trends and consumer behaviour.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions