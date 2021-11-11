|
Tendam selects Nedap iD Cloud for omnichannel fulfilment

Thursday 11 November 2021 11:50 CET | News

Spain-based retailer Tendam has tapped Netherlands-based RFID solutions company Nedap for its ID Cloud Platform as part of Tendam’s digitisation strategy.

The platform will be deployed in 1,222 stores throughout Europe, Russia, and Mexico. Tendam an omnichannel focus and aims to become an augmented fashion retailer, while keeping the environment in mind.

RFID is Tendam’s enabler towards a transparent supply chain, allowing for full item traceability from source to consumer. Knowing the exact location and status of an item enables Tendam to sell more with less stock and using fulfilment methods such as Ship-from-Store or Click & Collect (BOPIS).

After implementing RFID in all 1,222 stores, the project will be expanded to the rest of the supply chain. The deployment of RFID readers in distribution centres and warehouses allows for the automation and optimisation of data capturing, verification steps, and seamless integration with the merchandise flow.


