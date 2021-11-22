|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TelcoSwitch integrates with British ecommerce platform EKM

Monday 22 November 2021 12:36 CET | News

Unified communications and compliance solutions provider TelcoSwitch has announced that its omnichannel CX platform, 3Sixty, now offers integration with UK-based ecommerce provider EKM

Customers of EKM can now view purchases, order statuses, delivery updates, refunds and more, on a single screen within the TelcoSwitch customer experience platform, which already offers voice, email, social media channels, web chat and chatbot features that enable contact centre agents to deliver premium service levels to their customers.

TelcoSwitch’s solutions enable teams to connect and collaborate in the ways that work best for them, through voice, video, chat, call recording, screen sharing, and more, including advanced omnichannel customer experience solutions for contact centres. 

EKM is a UK-based ccommerce website builder. Since 2002 EKM has helped tens of thousands of independent retailers across the UK and Ireland, servicing small businesses and entrepreneurs from all sectors.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, compliance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like