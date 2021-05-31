|
Suning launches livestream shopping festival, advocating 'empathetic consumption' in China

Monday 31 May 2021 13:15 CET | News

Suning.com, a China-based smart retail service provider has held a livestream gala on various online platforms in an effort to explore ecommerce retail innovations with Chinese pop culture elements.

According to the press release, the initiative came to kick off the company's new shopping festival,  Suning 61 Festival. This year, Suning launched its  61 Festival on Children's Day to allow more customers to join the new consumption trend. On the evening of 26 May, Suning held a live stream debate featuring top debaters from the popular variety show I can I BB. 

The debate discussed social topics that are widely concerned by consumers, aiming to bring human touch to consumption and build emotional connections with consumers. During the show, debaters revealed the promotional information activities of Suning, delivering messages to customers as well as bringing fun to the online shopping process.

Furthermore, from 31 May to 1 June, Suning.com will hold the Top 100 Stars Livestream Night to invite celebrities to join the livestream shopping experience. It is expected that more than 1000 popular items from 100+ brands will be open for sale online during the livestream event. Suning will also build personalised consumption scenarios during the livestream to create a fresh shopping experience for customers. 

Blind box, for instance, is an element that cannot be ignored in current Chinese pop culture. Suning unveiled the 1 Yuan Blind Box promotion campaign during the festival, allowing participants to pay only CNY 1 to get a blind box, which might contain products from brands such as Switch, Dyson, and Lego.

Overall, Suning 61 Festival helps adults find the childlike innocence through empathetic consumption with activities of creative programmes and discount promotions. The company believes that shopping sprees are not a healthy way to relieve pressure. What really resolves anxiety is the improvement of mood, that is why Suning created the Suning 61 Festival.


