News

Stor.ai raises USD 21 mln, signaling new era for online grocery shopping

Friday 19 March 2021 14:50 CET | News

Stor.ai, a digital commerce solution for grocers, has raised USD 21 million in an extended Series A round.

According to the press release, Stor.ai will use the capital to integrate new, next generation features into its core offering, accelerate the company's growth in North America, and enter into new markets in Latin America and Europe, helping grocery stores thrive in an increasingly digitized market.

Stor.ai provides all grocers, from smaller local retailers to national chains with hundreds of branches, with the tools to build and manage their own catalogue of inventory and leverage advanced fulfilment methods to propel online business and meet growing consumer needs. 

Overall, the new AI-based tools will complement stor.ai's existing flagship offerings, which include an ecommerce solution integrated with grocers' POS systems, and stor.ai's Picker-App, which customises and maps in-store grocery fulfilment. With its broadened product suite, stor.ai will further empower retailers to offer shoppers a holistic, customer-first experience, whether they prefer to shop in-store or online.


Keywords: funding, ecommerce, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
