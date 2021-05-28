|
News

Square, Google enable sellers to reach customers through direct listings

Friday 28 May 2021

Square has announced a new integration with Google Merchant Center, enabling Square sellers to reach new customers through direct product listings on Google.

Square for Retail merchants can now have products from their businesses populate right alongside items from other ecommerce stores of all sizes, helping smaller sellers to increase reach and revenue by uncovering new customers buying online.

The integration with Google Merchant Center allows Square for Retail sellers to add their item catalogue to Google’s surfaces including search, the shopping tab, images, maps, and YouTube. Buyers can then click on the listings and purchase the item directly from the seller’s online store.


More: Link


