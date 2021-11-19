|
Sony Innovation Fund invests in Nudge Inc

Friday 19 November 2021

Japan-based credit card provider and bank Nudge Inc. has received a new round of funding from Sony Innovation Fund and Insignia Ventures Partners.

The new round of funding totals USD 10 million and will allow Nudge to create financial services through collective action. 

Nudge released its new credit card service in September 2021, a year after its official launching, and offers its customers the ability to support their favourite creators, artists, or sport teams. Each transaction made through the Nudge credit card allows for a fraction of it to go to a participating team, artist, or creator, including local basketball teams, Japanese music starts, or martial arts fighters. 

Thanks to Sony and Insignia’s funding round, the Japanese fintech is looking to expand its services in other areas like BaaS and NFTs.

