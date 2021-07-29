|
SoftBank Ventures Asia invests in Japan's SODA

Thursday 29 July 2021 13:05 CET | News

SoftBank Ventures Asia (SBVA) has announced its entry into the Series C fundraising round of SODA, a Japan-based ecommerce startup.

The round has raised USD 56.4 million thus far and was also participated in by SBVA's portfolio company, KREAM, a Korean sneaker reselling platform, as well as venture capitalist firms, Altos Ventures and JAFCO.

With this funding round, SODA has acquired Monokabu – one of Japan's operator in the sneaker market – giving it 80% of market share in the local sneaker resale industry. This represents SBVA’s second investment in SODA following SBVA’s participation in SODA’s Series B round in January 2021, in which SBVA made an initial investment of USD 17 million. To date, SODA’s current total funding stands at USD 81.4 million.


Keywords: funding, ecommerce, acquisition, investment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Japan
