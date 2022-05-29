Subscribe
Snoonu acquires food delivery platform Akeed

Monday 30 May 2022

Qatar-based tech startup Snoonu has bought Oman-based food delivery platform Akeed to diversify and expand its operations across the region.

Commenting on this agreement, Snoonu’s officials said that their acquisition of Akeed was a decision made based on the company’s reputation as a food delivery platform in Oman. Akeed’s network of restaurants and grocery stores will enable them to establish a foothold in the Omani market as their initial step towards an expanded regional presence and involvement.

From the other side, Akeed’s representatives stated that they are excited about this agreement with Snoonu and they look forward to a future vision that will bring the latest in ecommerce and logistics services industry to Oman.

Founded in 2019, Snoonu is a one-stop-shop application, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24\7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants. The company aims to become an important player in delivery services, and one of the first super-apps in Qatar with plans to expand internationally.


More: Link


