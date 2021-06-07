|
Shopmatic cuts fees for setting up online store for next 3 months

Monday 7 June 2021 14:38 CET | News

Shopmatic, a Singapore-based ecommerce platform Shopmatic has introduced ‘Inspiring Entrepreneurship Programme’ for its customers in India. 

Under the new programme the company won’t charge hosting fees for 90 days between 3 June and 31 August 2021. As part of its programme merchants will be able to use the entire Shopmatic platform for setting up their ecommerce presence without paying any sign-up charges; all they will pay is a fee of 3% per transaction whenever they make a sale. 

The company claims this step is being taken to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their business online.


