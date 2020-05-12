Sections
News

Shopify, Te Whare Hukahuka partner to develop indigenous ecommerce programme

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:26 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify has partnered with New Zealand-based social enterprise Te Whare Hukahuka to build an indigenous ecommerce capability.

According to SCOOP News, Shopify plans to invest in expanding Te Whare Hukahuka’s ecommerce programme, Ka Hao i te Ao, internationally. The programme offers indigenous entrepreneurs training and support in starting, growing, marketing and managing online retail businesses. Therefore, the partnership will help the Maori enterprise share its programme with other indigenous nations.

Besides, Te Whare Hukahuka has worked with Te Puni Kokiri and Shopify to offer 55 scholarships worth USD 412,500 for the next course, with at least two further intakes in 2020. Likewise, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will contribute up to USD 5,000 to additional scholarship programmes.

More: Link


