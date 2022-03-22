|
Shopee releases live commerce feature in Brazil

Tuesday 22 March 2022 15:00 CET | News

Singapore-headquartered ecommerce platform Shopee has released Shopee Live, its live commerce feature, in Brazil. 

The live broadcasts will take place at this first moment on Tuesdays and Thursdays (8 pm), with sales of products and entertainment and guest influencers as presenters. Exclusive Coupons, Shopee Coins, and other features will allow users to take advantage of even more offers during their shopping. 

The content will be created by Shopee’s own team directly from the brand’s office in São Paulo, Brazil, labsnews.com details on its website.

Shopee Live officially launched in 2019 in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to create an interactive, engaging and social experience that goes beyond shopping, as it was explained. To access the streams, users can log in to Shopee’s app and click on the Shopee Live icon on the main page.

