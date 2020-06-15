Sections
News

ShipStation reveals shifts in consumer behaviour amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Monday 15 June 2020 13:11 CET | News

US-based online shipping platform ShipStation has revealed insights regarding shifts in consumer behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the physical retail landscape with stores closing and some retail chains and restaurants even filing bankruptcy, forcing merchants and consumers to shift their behaviour accordingly. Therefore, companies like ShipStation are providing data points to help ecommerce merchants accommodate their offerings to their customers’ needs amid COVID-19.

According to eSellerCafe, the data reveals that 49% of consumers have taken advantage of curbside pick-up options or the ability to buy online and pick up in-store during the outbreak, while 69% reported that COVID-19 has made them more likely to support local/independent retailers after seeing how the pandemic has impacted them. Overall, 55% of consumers are doing more online shopping as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Furthermore, data regarding expectations about delivery speed revealed that 68% of consumers agreed that COVID-19 has lowered their expectations, although 30% of them expect brands to offer faster delivery time after the pandemic is over, and 44% of consumers expect merchants to provide free returns, eSellerCafe reported.

More: Link


Keywords: ShipStation, curbside pick-up, delivery speed, merchants, free returns, COVID-19, US
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
