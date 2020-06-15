ShipStation reveals shifts in consumer behaviour amid the COVID-19 pandemic

US-based online shipping platform ShipStation has revealed insights regarding shifts in consumer behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the physical retail landscape with stores closing and some retail chains and restaurants even filing bankruptcy, forcing merchants and consumers to shift their behaviour accordingly. Therefore, companies like ShipStation are providing data points to help ecommerce merchants accommodate their offerings to their customers’ needs amid COVID-19.
According to eSellerCafe, the data reveals that 49% of consumers have taken advantage of curbside pick-up options or the ability to buy online and pick up in-store during the outbreak, while 69% reported that COVID-19 has made them more likely to support local/independent retailers after seeing how the pandemic has impacted them. Overall, 55% of consumers are doing more online shopping as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
