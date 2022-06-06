ShipBlu to integrate what3words for increased addressing accuracy

United in a mission to improve both merchant and shopper experiences, the partnership enables shoppers to provide their what3words address in English or Arabic at checkout through the ShipBlu integration. This increases addressing accuracy and eliminates the need for phone calls with requests for addresses and ‘nearby landmarks’ to ensure deliveries find their way to customers faster, wherever they may be.
Furthermore, by utilising the what3words addressing system, ShipBlu can reduce the total daily travel time for couriers, thereby reducing vehicle emissions and helping improve traffic conditions across Egypt, in line with ShipBlu’s goal to become one of Egypt’s greenest logistics platform.
A barrier prohibiting seamless e-commerce deliveries in Egypt is the challenge of communicating precise delivery locations. what3words solves this problem by dividing the globe into 3 meters by 3 meters squares and gives each a unique three-word combination. For example, the address for the entrance to The Egyptian Museum is shortage.alpha.tells. Simply providing those three unique words allows ShipBlu to locate the exact 3 meters by 3 meters square an individual is referring to.
